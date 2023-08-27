Butler County Animal Shelter offering $25 adoptions after announcing a Code Red

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Butler County Animal Shelter announced on Tuesday, August 22 that they are now in a “Code Red.” A Code Red is declared when an animal shelter has reached its maximum capacity and will have to start euthanizing animals to make room for future animals.

The Butler County Animal Shelter is not the only place to declare a Code Red in the area. The Bowling Green Humane Society has already declared a Code Red twice this summer alone.

“Code Red means that all of our kennels are full,” said Ruby Fooks, Director of the Butler County Animal Shelter.

“We are an open admission shelter, which means that when a stray comes in, we have to take that stray. When we have no room, we have to make difficult decisions to make room for that stray. Code Red means we need them out urgently to good homes.”

Those difficult decisions are ones they prefer not to be faced with. Finding these animals a loving home is what is most important to them.

Some animals remain under the shelter’s care for weeks. To speed that process up, the Butler County Animal Shelter is offering incentives for potential adopters.

“We are offering $25 adoptions,” said Fooks. “A family could come in and find their family member for $25. All of our dogs and cats are completely vetted. Microchipped, spayed, neutered and dewormed. You are getting about $300 worth of services for just $25.″

The Butler County Animal Shelter staff works to match each adopter with their best-fitted pet, even if they are unsure of what type of pet they want.

“We have dogs that could be indoor and outdoor,” said Fooks. “We kind of get a feel for what the family is looking for like indoor, outdoor, high-energy level, low-energy level, and just take it from there.”

With only one adoption on Saturday, August 26, the Butler County Animal Shelter was unable to open a kennel for the other dogs.

For more information on adopting a pet and helping lift the Code Red put in place by the Butler County Animal Shelter, click here.

