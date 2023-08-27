Cooler conditions starting tomorrow!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw highs in the 90s once again today, but a cool wave of relief is on the way thanks to a cold front that passed by earlier this evening!

Get ready to enjoy highs in the 80s!

You’ll notice the cooler temperatures by tomorrow as highs will only make it into the middle 80s- a huge difference compared to what we’ve seen in South-Central Kentucky over the past week. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the region throughout the day tomorrow, but we’re not expecting an all-out washout. Keep the rain gear close for Sunday, then drier conditions will exist as we head through the rest of next week. Lots of time to get outside after all of those toasty days that kept us inside!!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.