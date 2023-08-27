One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to a fatal collision in Grayson County on Saturday, August 26. KSP received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office around 1 p.m. requesting assistance with a collision at the intersection of William Thomason Byway and Salt River Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed Elizabeth Roof, 70, of Leitchfield, was operating a 2010 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Salt River Road when she failed to stop at the intersection of William Thomason Byway. After entering the intersection, she struck a 2017 Ford Explorer traveling northbound on the driver’s side. The Ford was being operated by Michael Richardson, 58, of Tipp City, OH.

Roof was transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center by Grayson County EMS, where she was later pronounced deceased by the Grayson Co. Coroner’s Office.

Richardson was flown to Norton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The William Thomason Byway was shut down for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision. KSP was assisted at the scene by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson County EMS, and the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Jesse Harp.

