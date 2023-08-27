Owensboro teen to compete in World Ability Games in Thailand

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro teen will be representing his hometown and the nation at the World Ability Games in Thailand later this year.

Kaidhyn Stockdale is one of 22 athletes chosen from around the country to represent the United States in the World Ability Games in Thailand in December.

Stockdale is a recent Apollo High School graduate who already holds national and state records.

After having a stroke as a baby, Stockdale has been living with right-side weakness, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. He says throughout his journey there were many times when he wanted to quit, but instead he decided to just keep pushing.

“Being at the world stage, it gives me the chance to really inspire someone that may be looking down at themselves in the same position I was and it’s just a great feeling to do that,” said Stockdale. “To be that steppingstone for them.”

The Stockdale family is asking for the community’s help to raise $7,000 to send Kaidhyn to Thailand for the nine-day competition.

Click here to donate to Kaidhyn’s Thailand trip.

