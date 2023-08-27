Pikeville’s late comeback edges out Campbellsville in season opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Campbellsville University Football team had their home opener Saturday evening and their first with Coach Jake Russell leading the staff on the sidelines.

The Fighting Tigers took on the University of Pikeville Bears and had them down 21-7, but the Bears responded with effective rushing and ball control to win in the final seconds, 28-27.

The Tigers did not wait around to score their first touchdown of the season. Jagger Gillis threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Andre Siler and Colin Fratus kicked for the extra point and gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead. On the first play from scrimmage for the Bears, they connected on a screen for 43 yards down to the Tigers’ 30-yard line. However, the Campbellsville defense stood resolute there, forcing a turnover on downs. In the exact same fashion on Campbellsville’s next offensive drive, the Tigers scored another touchdown with Gillis’ pass to Siler, 14-0. After back-to-back fumbles from both teams, the Bears scored their first touchdown with two minutes to go in the first quarter, 14-7.

After a long Tiger run to begin the second quarter, Gillis threw a 29-yard pass to Charles Collins for a first and goal. Gillis and Siler worked together to bring the Tigers their third touchdown, 21-7. Two plays in a row, Noah Grey, stopped the Bears, sacking the opposing quarterback. The next Campbellsville drive was a three-and-out. Before the end of the half, both teams had another shot to score but were unsuccessful.

At the completion of the first half, Campbellsville lead Pikeville in all major statistical categories: first downs, yards per play, receptions, and time of possession. Gillis, in his first start as a Tiger, threw for 250-yards and three touchdowns with Siler catching all those scores. On defense, Grey led with five tackles, followed by Jeremiah Pauling and Jaylin Mack with four each.

To begin the third quarter, both teams had a punt on their initial drives. As Pikeville entered field goal range and brought out their kicking team, CJ Cutliff blocked the attempt. Following a Tiger three-and-out, Wynah Kent briefly halted the Bears with an interception.

As Pikeville continued their drive into the fourth quarter, they scored another touchdown, 21-14. Campbellsville responded with Gillis’ 47-yard pass to Jack Busey, followed by two passes to Luke Sheperson resulting in a touchdown, 27-14. On their next defensive drive, Pikeville added another touchdown to the scoreboard, 27-21. On the subsequent offensive chance for the Tigers, they went for it on a fourth down from the Pikeville 20-yard line and the attempt was unsuccessful. From that turnover-on-downs, Pikeville marched down the field to the Campbellsville 1-yard line with 20 seconds remaining. The Bears’ quarterback snuck it in for the score and the extra point was good. The Tigers had three tries with just seconds left but couldn’t muster any offense as the game ended, 28-27 in the Bears’ favor.

The Tigers were outscored in the second half, three touchdowns to one. Campbellsville fell behind in total first downs with 22 while Pikeville had 29, total rushing yards with 33 to their 158, third and fourth down conversions with the Bears having over 50 percent, and a flip of total possession time.

The Tigers will be back in action next Saturday to take on Bluefield University in Bluefield, Virginia. Kickoff is set at 1:30 p.m. ET.

