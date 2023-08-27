Remote Area Medical clinic visits Bowling Green, helps hundreds with free clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds of patients from around Southcentral Kentucky visited the Bowling Green Learning Center on the weekend of August 26-27. Although, it was anything but your average trip to the doctor as Remote Area Medical (RAM) transformed the space into a free, mobile clinic.

“There are a lot of people in our community that do not get the services that they need. Especially since we are a huge refugee and immigrant population. That is a population that sometimes gets underserved, so being able to provide those services is really critical,” said Emily Anne Pride Sutton, the Community Host Group Lead with RAM.

Patients were all provided with free medical care. They were then given the option of free dental or vision services, nearly all done by local professionals volunteering their time.

“We like to use local providers in the area so they can really earn the trust of the patients that they are serving,” said Ronnie Hatfield, Senior Volunteer Coordinator for RAM. “We have some folks that traveled a couple of hours to be here, but there is also a very large number of local providers here as well.”

Volunteers make up the foundation of RAM, not just providing clinical help, but also helping with the community.

“One of the great things about our clinics is you don’t have to be a medical professional to volunteer, we rely very heavily on interpreters who want to come in and volunteer their time,” Hatfield said.

Rami Alzein, who has volunteered multiple times with RAM, said it is not easy work. With the early mornings and having to set up and take down a mobile hospital, he said it is all worth it to help those in need.

“The neat part about being here is we have people from all over the place, even outside of Bowling Green. They are really just present to be out of pain, to be comfortable again, to be able to eat and to be able to sleep,” said Alzein. “If it takes us 20 or 30 minutes to make that happen for them, it is worth every second.”

Hatfield added that none of the work that RAM does would be possible without the help of donations.

