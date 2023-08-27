WKU Soccer falls to No. 17 Xavier

Rummo scores her first goal of the season and the fifth of her WKU career.
Rummo scores her first goal of the season and the fifth of her WKU career.(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer dropped a 5-1 decision to No. 17 Xavier on Sunday afternoon at the WKU Soccer Complex.

The Musketeers struck first in the 24th minute to go ahead 1-0. WKU evened the score in the 45th minute when Aspen Seaich launched a ball into the box and found Lily Rummo. Rummo one-touched it into the back of the net.

Just 44 seconds later, Xavier retook the lead. The Musketeers would add three more goals in the second half.

It was Rummo’s first goal of the season and the fifth of her WKU career. She became the eighth Lady Topper to score a goal this season.

Goalkeeper Maddie Davis had a career high nine saves in the match.

WKU will wrap up its six-game homestand next week with a pair of matches. On Friday, Sept. 1, the Lady Toppers will host North Alabama at 6 p.m. and then will take on Belmont on Sunday, Sept. 3 a 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
WCSO: 1 person killed in motorcycle accident
The Scottsville Police Department received a report of a missing - possibly runaway - juvenile...
Scottsville Police searching for missing juvenile
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 8-25-23: Week 2
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
BGPD: Officer Davis continues to recover after shooting
According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, A vehicle search was conducted due to the odor...
Tennessee man arrested in Todd County on drug charges

Latest News

Bears rally in 4th to win season opener
Pikeville’s late comeback edges out Campbellsville in season opener
Week 0: Pikeville vs Campbellsville
Week 0: Pikeville vs Campbellsville
Upton Stout is ready to step up as a leader and ready to get the season started
Upton Stout is ready to step up as a leader and ready to get the season started
Upton Stout is ready to step up in the Hilltoppers defense, looking forward to the start of the...
Upton Stout is ready to step up in the Hilltoppers defense, looking forward to the start of the season