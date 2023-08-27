WKU Soccer falls to No. 17 Xavier

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer dropped a 5-1 decision to No. 17 Xavier on Sunday afternoon at the WKU Soccer Complex.

The Musketeers struck first in the 24th minute to go ahead 1-0. WKU evened the score in the 45th minute when Aspen Seaich launched a ball into the box and found Lily Rummo. Rummo one-touched it into the back of the net.

Just 44 seconds later, Xavier retook the lead. The Musketeers would add three more goals in the second half.

It was Rummo’s first goal of the season and the fifth of her WKU career. She became the eighth Lady Topper to score a goal this season.

Goalkeeper Maddie Davis had a career high nine saves in the match.

WKU will wrap up its six-game homestand next week with a pair of matches. On Friday, Sept. 1, the Lady Toppers will host North Alabama at 6 p.m. and then will take on Belmont on Sunday, Sept. 3 a 1 p.m.

