Body recovered from Barren River after morning search

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search this morning....
Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search this morning. The scene was then turned over to the Warren County Coroner's Office.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Richardsville Fire Department was called in on the morning of Sunday, August 27, to assist in a search for a male subject who had gone missing on the evening of Saturday, August 26.

The missing male was last seen yesterday evening near the College Street walking bridge.

Richardsville personnel assisted in the search alongside the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Christian Aid Ministries and Warren County Emergency Management.

According to the Richardsville Fire Department, a male subject had entered Barren River in an attempt to get away from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers.

Upon entering the river, the male had gone under the surface of the water and never resurfaced. Utilizing sonar capabilities on the boats involved in the search, personnel found what appeared to be a body.

A dive team dove into the area in question and confirmed that there was a victim.

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search this morning. The scene was then turned over to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation.

