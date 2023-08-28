Briggs tabbed CUSA Offensive Player of the Week

November 22, 2019: Match #1 of the Conference USA Championships; Western Kentucky vs Middle...
November 22, 2019: Match #1 of the Conference USA Championships; Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas. &amp;copy;Maria Lysaker(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA announced volleyball’s first set of weekly award winners Monday, after WKU went 2-1 through the first weekend of the season, that included an upset of No. 12 Marquette. The Hilltopper’s very own, Paige Briggs, was named offensive player of the week for the sixth time in her career.

Through three matches, Briggs collected 32 kills, averaging 3.20 kills a set to lead the Hilltoppers. The fifth-year tallied 16 kills and operated at a .333 hitting clip against the Golden Eagles, picking up 17 points in the process. She also picked up 21 points between Dayton and Drake matches, while working with a .199 hitting percentage.

