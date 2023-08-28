Briggs tabbed CUSA Offensive Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA announced volleyball’s first set of weekly award winners Monday, after WKU went 2-1 through the first weekend of the season, that included an upset of No. 12 Marquette. The Hilltopper’s very own, Paige Briggs, was named offensive player of the week for the sixth time in her career.

Through three matches, Briggs collected 32 kills, averaging 3.20 kills a set to lead the Hilltoppers. The fifth-year tallied 16 kills and operated at a .333 hitting clip against the Golden Eagles, picking up 17 points in the process. She also picked up 21 points between Dayton and Drake matches, while working with a .199 hitting percentage.

