Dry, Comfortable Days Ahead

Comfortable and dry weather expected over the next few days, but the heat builds during the Labor Day weekend.
By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures throughout the week will stay comfortable with highs only in the lower and middle 80s. Humidity levels are also expected to remain low as well. Tonight, we are looking at some areas of clouds, but it stays dry. Enough sunshine is around tomorrow and through the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures start to heat back up Friday and into the Labor Day weekend. While the forecast is hotter, we are expecting skies to remain dry.

We get a great stretch of weather over the next few days.
Hurricane Idalia is on the move towards Florida and the southeastern U.S. Based on the forecast trends, any moisture associated with this storm is expected to stay to our southeast.

