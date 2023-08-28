Dry, Comfortable Days Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures throughout the week will stay comfortable with highs only in the lower and middle 80s. Humidity levels are also expected to remain low as well. Tonight, we are looking at some areas of clouds, but it stays dry. Enough sunshine is around tomorrow and through the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures start to heat back up Friday and into the Labor Day weekend. While the forecast is hotter, we are expecting skies to remain dry.

We get a great stretch of weather over the next few days. (David Wolter)

Hurricane Idalia is on the move towards Florida and the southeastern U.S. Based on the forecast trends, any moisture associated with this storm is expected to stay to our southeast.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.