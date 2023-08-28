Fayette County man indicted in Louisville rape case

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man indicted for three sexual assaults in the Lexington area has also been indicted in an 18-year-old Louisville case.

George Wayne Aldridge, 53, is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center in Lexington. He was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on July 26 on one count of rape.

The indictment was returned after testing of evidence by the Kentucky State Police Sexual Assault Kit Initiative investigative team. Further testing by the KSP Laboratory Forensic Genetic Genealogy confirmed that DNA from Aldridge matched the profile found in the sexual assault evidence.

The only information currently available about the Jefferson County case Aldridge is charged in is that it occurred in 2005.

