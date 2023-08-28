Franklin’s historic African American School to be restored following new lease agreement

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - New community developments from the Franklin City Commission’s regular meeting included a lease agreement between the African American Heritage Center and the City of Franklin as well as approval for the repair of almost 10,000 square feet of sidewalk city-wide.

The lease agreement allows the city to upkeep the historic African American School, which was being overseen by the African-American Heritage Center. The school is housed on the same 7-acre campus as the city’s incoming police station.

“Part of that lease is that the city would be responsible for all exterior. Roof, siding, the grounds. So, the African American Heritage Center would be more on the inside,” said Kenton Powell, Franklin’s city manager.

With limited funding from the nonprofit, the building’s preservation was slow-moving. However, with a city budget, steps can be made to restore the historic space’s exterior.

“It’s on the national heritage plaque, and it’s known for that,” Powell said. “But part of this campus, we wanted to make sure that we brought back the school to its original days when it was founded, so we wanted to walk it back.”

With additional plans for the campus, Powell hopes that the school becomes an integral part of the incoming community space.

“So our goal is eventually, at the back of it would be a playground and a walking sidewalk, a pavilion, but we wanted to apply the whole campus together,” he said.

The commission also approved a bid from Luke Groves Construction for the repair of damaged sidewalks city-wide.

“We’ve already been working on South Main Street, now we’re getting started on West Cedar Street. We’re going to do both sides of it only tearing out what’s damaged. Because we can get a lot more done with replacing the damage instead of replacing all of it, because, you know, all of it doesn’t need replaced,” said Darrell Mallory, superintendent of public works for the City of Franklin.

The police station’s campus is on track to be completed by the end of the year in 2024.

