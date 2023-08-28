Hunters break state record for longest alligator ever caught

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods...
The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White (left), Don Woods (center), Will Thomas (right) and Joey Clark (not pictured).(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By WDAM Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A new state record for the longest alligator caught in Mississippi was broken over the weekend.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, four hunters harvested a male alligator on Saturday in the West Central Alligator Hunting Zone, measuring 14 feet and 3 inches long.

The animal weighed 802.5 pounds.

The department identified the hunters who made the catch as Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas and Joey Clark.

The previous record for longest alligator captured in Mississippi was set this past February. That alligator was 14 feet and ¾ in long.

The alligator hunting season on public waters opened Friday and will run through Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
Body recovered from Barren River after morning search
Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Bears rally in 4th to win season opener
Pikeville’s late comeback edges out Campbellsville in season opener
The Scottsville Police Department received a report of a missing - possibly runaway - juvenile...
Scottsville Police searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami....
As Idalia nears, Florida officials warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination: What to know
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
Fire rescue helicopter crashes, injuring 2 in Florida, authorities say
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit:...
A medical rescue helicopter crashed in Florida