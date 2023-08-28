A much more comfortable week ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stray showers this morning are pushing east of I-65, but the rest of us are waking up dry with clouds!

MUCH more comfortable this week!

Temperatures throughout the week will stay comfortable with temperatures in the middle 80s and lower dew points. A stray shower chance will exist as we head through Monday and Tuesday, but most of the region will stay dry. Sunnier conditions for all of our region will filter in by Wednesday! Heat will start to build back in as we head toward next weekend, with highs approaching 90° by Sunday. Make sure to make some time to get outside and enjoy some of this beautiful weather before the heat makes a return, just don’t forget the sunscreen!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.