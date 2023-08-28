Nice days to be outside starting tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a rainy start to our Sunday, we’re now drying out as we head into the overnight hours and into Monday. The big topic for today is the RELIEF we’re feeling from Saturday’s cold front!

We’ll stay mainly dry with highs in the middle 80s

Temperatures throughout the week will stay comfortable with temperatures in the middle 80s and lower dewpoints. A stray shower chance will exist as we head through Monday and Tuesday, but most of the region will stay dry. Sunnier conditions for all of our region will filter in by Wednesday! Heat will start to build back in as we head toward next weekend, with highs approaching 90° by Sunday. Make sure to make some time to get outside and enjoy some of this beautiful weather before the heat makes a return, just don’t forget the sunscreen!

