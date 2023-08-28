Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple ended up having their baby somewhere in between.

Christina and Zachary Pruitt say they and their family were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their daughter, Brynlynn. They say the pregnancy was going well and hadn’t had any issues.

The Pruitt family says they were due to be induced on Monday, the only problem is they say Brynlynn decided to pick her own birthday.

Christina Pruitt says she realized her daughter Brynlynn was coming early Sunday morning, so she and her husband Zachary packed everything they thought they’d need and left their home in Ohio County, heading for Evansville. Once they hit Owensboro, they had to make a decision.

“She was actually asking me, ‘hey, should we go here to the hospital, or should we risk it and keep going to Evansville?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know!’” said Zachary. “So I just kept driving, and we didn’t make it but a mile past that bridge and she was ready.”

They hit a red-light stopping traffic for a construction zone. Christina said she couldn’t go any farther. Zachary called 911 and the dispatcher talked them through what to do.

“I had no idea what I was doing. I was just relying on the good Lord to help me, and He pulled through,” said Zachary. “She’s perfect, there’s no problems. She’s beautiful, full head of hair.”

In addition to a new baby, the Pruitts say they also walked away with a new friend. The Spencer County dispatcher who helped them has since visited, and they say they’re sure they’ll be lifelong friends. They say she shared in some special moments, including hearing Brynlynn cry for the first time during the call.

“When someone’s in a situation like that with you, it creates a bond that’s unbreakable,” said Zachary.

Despite the chaos of the birth, they say everything is going well now, and it’s given them confidence for next time.

“I know I’m definitely going to try and have a home birth next time,” said Zachary. “I feel like a pro already.”

“I feel like we can handle it,” said Christina.

The Pruitts say their experience has put them in a unique position: they say most people can’t easily go back to the hospital rooms where they had their kids, but one day they’ll be able to show Brynlynn exactly where she was born.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.