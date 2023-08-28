Pre-registration for online sports betting accounts begins in Kentucky

Monday is an important date for mobile device betting.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY - (WKYT) - Sports betting is getting closer to taking effect in Kentucky.

Wagering on live sporting events was approved by Kentucky lawmakers and signed by the Governor earlier this year.

Monday is an important date for mobile device betting. Kentuckians who want to use one of several online betting platforms can go ahead and register their account starting on Monday,

Mobile device betting starts on September 28, and in-person betting will begin on September 7.

RELATED:

The Red Mile in Lexington is putting the finishing touches on the sports book facility. People will be able to bet on numerous games from pro to college teams, and it comes just as football season is starting.

“Yeah, it’s going to be great. Lexington is a huge sports town. So it is really exciting,” said Gabe Prewitt, VP of Racing and sports Wagering Operations at The Red Mile. “Thursday night is opening night for the NFL, on September 7. College football, as you say. Going to be a great time. Plus, we are in the middle of our race meet. We have an exciting time with all our races coming up in the fall.”

Besides the Red Mile, you can also visit The Mint in Williamsburg and Corbin and Churchill Downs in Louisville. Other places can be found in Newport and Florence.

Lawmakers approved a tax on wagers, and Kentucky is expected to receive $23 million in additional revenue from the practice.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified
Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Bears rally in 4th to win season opener
Pikeville’s late comeback edges out Campbellsville in season opener
The Scottsville Police Department received a report of a missing - possibly runaway - juvenile...
Scottsville Police searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

Today, the city has begun the lengthy process of long-needed renovations to the bridge that...
Rehabilitation project begins on historic State Street Pedestrian Bridge
The Labor Day Weekend is just a few days way, and it is expected to pack roads throughout...
Officials urge safe driving ahead of Labor Day travels
COVID hospitalization rates in Woodford County was up 70% at the beginning of August.
Kentucky health leaders tracking rise in new COVID-19 cases
Road, street improvement projects on tap for area communities