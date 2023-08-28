Rehabilitation project begins on historic State Street Pedestrian Bridge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Originally built in the 1800′s, the bridge over the Barren River was burned down twice during the Civil War era. It wasn’t until 1915 that the bridge we know was built as a vehicle bridge. It is solely used for pedestrian traffic as part of Bowling Green’s Greenway Trail.

Today, the city has begun the lengthy process of long-needed renovations to the bridge that will address safety and other structural concerns.

“There are some components of the bridge while not a safety issue, down the road they could become one. So we’re looking at doing some repairs and also the lead-based paint that is on this bridge needs to be removed,” said Melissa Cansler, City Engineer for Bowling Green Public Works.

New lights and repairs to the pier and deck will be installed. The bridge’s renovation marks the beginning of improvements the city has planned for the entire Riverfront area to expand downtown events to the Barren River.

“The City of Bowling Green feels it’s a focal point for our downtown and our riverfront which is now becoming a priority for the city in our riverfront master plan so we want to make sure it’s in good shape and up to specs and for future use as we develop the riverfront and the downtown area,” Cansler said.

The repairs are being funded by a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) Grant.

As a consequence of the extensive repairs and renovations to the bridge, it could be closed to pedestrian traffic for months as contractors begin the process of removing the lead paint without contaminating the river.

“What the contractor will be doing is encasing this with something like a tent for the lead abatement to remove it and keep that from falling into the river. so this bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic for a few months,” Cansler said

