Road, street improvement projects on tap for area communities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Twenty-four cities and counties in Kentucky were recently approved to receive $3.4 million in discretionary transportation funding.

The discretionary funding is administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Barren and Metcalfe counties were among the counties selected for the projects.

“I’m glad we are able to offer this funding, because local roadways help define a community,” Gov. Beshear said. “These are streets and roads that lead to homes and schools, to shops and stores and industrial sites that employ hardworking Kentucky men and women. Keeping them maintained is how we keep a community thriving.”

About 2.5 miles of Whites Chapel Road in Barren County will be resurfaced, according to a report from the KYTC. The estimated cost of the project is $215,033.

Metcalfe County was selected to receive $93,000, which will go toward resurfacing three roads: Glasgow Street, Dial Street and Nora Circle.

Other counties approved for funding were Bath, Butler, Caldwell, Carlisle, Elliot, Floyd, Green, Hopkins, Knott, Knox, LaRue, Lawrence, Madison, Menifee, Mercer, Nicholas and Washington.

It is unclear when the projects will be completed. View a complete list of recent projects here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.