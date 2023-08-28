Road, street improvement projects on tap for area communities

(Live 5/File)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Twenty-four cities and counties in Kentucky were recently approved to receive $3.4 million in discretionary transportation funding.

The discretionary funding is administered through the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Barren and Metcalfe counties were among the counties selected for the projects.

“I’m glad we are able to offer this funding, because local roadways help define a community,” Gov. Beshear said. “These are streets and roads that lead to homes and schools, to shops and stores and industrial sites that employ hardworking Kentucky men and women. Keeping them maintained is how we keep a community thriving.”

About 2.5 miles of Whites Chapel Road in Barren County will be resurfaced, according to a report from the KYTC. The estimated cost of the project is $215,033.

Metcalfe County was selected to receive $93,000, which will go toward resurfacing three roads: Glasgow Street, Dial Street and Nora Circle.

Other counties approved for funding were Bath, Butler, Caldwell, Carlisle, Elliot, Floyd, Green, Hopkins, Knott, Knox, LaRue, Lawrence, Madison, Menifee, Mercer, Nicholas and Washington.

It is unclear when the projects will be completed. View a complete list of recent projects here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
Body recovered from Barren River after morning search
Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Bears rally in 4th to win season opener
Pikeville’s late comeback edges out Campbellsville in season opener
The Scottsville Police Department received a report of a missing - possibly runaway - juvenile...
Scottsville Police searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

Patients were all provided with free medical care. They were then given the option of free...
Remote Area Medical clinic visits Bowling Green, helps hundreds with free clinic
Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search on Sunday. The...
Body recovered from Barren River after morning search
KSP received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office around 1 p.m. requesting...
One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant