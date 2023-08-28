Site of State Street fire remains standing pending investigation

After a devastating fire on State Street, the building that once housed a law office and Senator Rand Paul's local office remains only partially demolished.
By Derek Parham
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over a month after a devastating fire on State Street, the building that once housed the Kerrick Bachert Law Office and Senator Rand Paul’s local office remains only partially demolished. It will remain that way pending the Bowling Green Fire Department’s investigation.

One lane of State Street and the sidewalk outside the building have been closed since the fire early on July 21. BGFD said they have no updates on the investigation and deferred to their original estimation of two to six months for results.

Bowling Green’s code compliance manager, Brad Schargorodski, says that the demolition contractors are on standby to bring the building down as soon as the investigation is completed.

“Obviously there’s two different property owners in the two different spaces there, and they each have their own insurance,” Schargorodski said. “So, with two different insurance companies, they were going through some investigation in order to determine the cause and origin of the fire, so we’re allowing them as much time as we can while still trying to expedite the opening of the sidewalk and the road and mitigate any collapse hazard.”

Once demolition begins, Shargorodski said that the process will be relatively fast with both the sidewalk and road likely opening within days of demolition.

