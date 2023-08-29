Another lovely day ahead!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures throughout the week will stay comfortable with highs only in the lower and middle 80s.

Temperatures start to heat back up Friday and into the Labor Day weekend. While the forecast is hotter, we are expecting skies to remain dry. Hurricane Idalia is on the move towards Florida and the southeastern U.S. Based on the forecast trends, any moisture associated with this storm is expected to stay to our southeast.

