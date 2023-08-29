Benny Snell, other former Wildcats cut just days before start of NFL season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday was cut-day in the NFL, the time when all teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players.

Rookie running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. made the Washington Commanders roster, as did defensive back Carrington Valentine, who is playing now in Green Bay.

But UK’s all-time leading rusher, Benny Snell, Jr., was cut by Detroit. Snell signed with the Lions this summer after spending his first four NFL years in Pittsburgh.

Also getting cut, former Wildcats Logan Stenberg (Bears), Marquan McCall (Patriots), DeAndre Square (Rams), Keidron Smith (Dolphins), Justin Rigg (Titans), Quinton Bohanna (Cowboys) and Quandre Mosely (Patriots).

