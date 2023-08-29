Bowling Green High School goes into ‘brief’ lockout after reported weapon across the street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Bowling Green High School went into a brief lockout Tuesday afternoon due to a reported weapon across the street at the Rockingham Medical Plaza.

In a statement sent to WBKO, Bowling Green Independent Schools say the lockout mode is a precautionary measure they activate in response to an emergency situation outside of the school building.

During a lockout mode, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building until the situation is deemed safe by law enforcement and school administration.

Kentucky State Police and Bowling Green Police Department responded to the Ross Medical Building.

BGHS was given the all clear to return to normal operations at 1:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.