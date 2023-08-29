Bowling Green High School goes into ‘brief’ lockout after reported weapon across the street

Breaking News
Breaking News(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Bowling Green High School went into a brief lockout Tuesday afternoon due to a reported weapon across the street at the Rockingham Medical Plaza.

In a statement sent to WBKO, Bowling Green Independent Schools say the lockout mode is a precautionary measure they activate in response to an emergency situation outside of the school building.

During a lockout mode, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building until the situation is deemed safe by law enforcement and school administration.

Kentucky State Police and Bowling Green Police Department responded to the Ross Medical Building.

BGHS was given the all clear to return to normal operations at 1:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified
It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident
Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash
Joe Denning sitting in the newly named 'Denning Commons'
City of Bowling Green honors City Commissioner Joe W. Denning

Latest News

They offer services for anything from a sprained ankle and the flu to immunizations and...
WKU Health Services now open, ready to help students
Med Center Health will be hosting a 10K outside of Houchens L.T. Smith Stadium on September 23...
Med Center Health hosting 10K September 23
Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Goodwill Industries International,...
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky holding criminal record expungement clinic
Wilma Sue Williams
WCSO: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect believed to be in Bowling Green