City of Bowling Green honors City Commissioner Joe W. Denning

Joe Denning sitting in the newly named 'Denning Commons'
Joe Denning sitting in the newly named 'Denning Commons'(WBKO)
By Thomas Paden
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green held a dedication ceremony in honor of city commissioner Joe W. Denning today.

Denning has served for more than 27 years on the Board of Commissioners. During the ceremony, the city named the city hall lobby after him, declaring it the Denning Commons.

In addition, a plaque was unveiled in the commons listing his service to the city.

Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney was one of the many in attendance and spoke on the impact Denning has had on the Bowling Green Police Department.

“Thank you on behalf of the Bowling Green Police Department for doing everything you have done for the years, for opening doors that would have been closed to me, people like me, and being a trailblazer,” Delaney said.

Denning became the first black police officer for the city of Bowling Green when he took the position on June 4, 1969.

He was also the first black mayor and city commissioner of Bowling Green.

