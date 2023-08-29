Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings

A wild deer took a stroll through a candy store in Washington state last week checking out its options to satisfy a sweet tooth. (Source: Jenn Strobel / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. (Gray News) – A wild deer took a stroll through a candy store in Washington state last week checking out its options to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the deer walk into the store through an open front door.

You can see the animal walk around examining the taffy before running out of the store.

“We had a special visitor come in and check out the taffy boat this morning! He approves!!!” store employees wrote in the Facebook post.

According to its website, Buddy and Howie’s offers over 400 varieties of candies, chocolates, fudge, taffy and other sweet treats.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified
It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident
Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash
Joe Denning sitting in the newly named 'Denning Commons'
City of Bowling Green honors City Commissioner Joe W. Denning

Latest News

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
House Majority Leader Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer
Wilma Sue Williams
WCSO: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect believed to be in Bowling Green
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus