Dry and Comfortable Days Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast is still looking nice and comfortable over the next couple of days. Humidity levels continue to drop a little more and that is going to allow temperatures to fall into the upper 50s to around 60 the next two nights. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday pop back into the lower 80s. A light northerly breeze Wednesday is really going to enhance the pleasant feeling in the air. Temperatures start to heat back up Friday and into the Labor Day weekend. While the forecast is hotter, we are expecting skies to remain dry.

TROPICS: Hurricane Idalia is on the move towards Florida and the southeastern U.S. It is expected to make landfall along the Big Bend coastline of Florida as a major hurricane Wednesday morning. With the northeasterly movement of the storm, that is going to keep any moisture away from our area.

Long-term models indicate hotter than normal temperatures are likely into part of September. (David Wolter)

LONG TERM: Looking into September, there is indication that the first half of the month is going to be unseasonably hot. Normal highs for the first two weeks of September range between 84 and 87 degrees.

