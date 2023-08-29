Edmonson County Lions Club Fair makes post pandemic return

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Thought to be lost to the pandemic, the Edmonson County Lions Club fair will be making its triumphant return Sept. 5.

“For the most part, all we got to do for vacation or something like that, we went to the carnival. All year long that’s what you waited for, was the fair,” said local and the fair’s Kentucky Farm Bureau Representative Corey Culbreth. “I’ll be able to give that back to another kid in the community. Really that’s what drove me to be a part of it and just help in any way possible.”

The theme for the fair this year will be “old way, new day,” paying homage to fairs past, while also providing something new for those who have never experienced it.

The fair will feature some of the classics like the tractor pull but also a more updated carnival.

“That’s why we wanted to bring back this, is this sense of community pride that we have, and also handing that sense of pride down to a younger generation,” said county Judge Executive and Lions Club Vice President Scott Lindsey. “They can see how important it was to us and why it was important to us, that’s the mission of this year’s fair.”

Fair officials are hopeful that this will add to Edmonson County’s blossoming tourism, though they stress it isn’t just for those in Edmonson County.

“Come see us, we want you here. We want to invite anybody that wants to to come,” Lindsey said. “It’s not just an Edmonson County fair, it’s a regional event that we want to invite our neighbors in as well.”

Officials also expressed their gratitude to the community, saying without their help and generosity none of this would’ve been possible.

“Just the overwhelming support from, not just companies and businesses, but also individuals that say, ‘hey, we want to help, however we can do it’,” Culbreth said. “We’ve got a huge amount of sponsorship that’s coming in to be able to provide the carnival coming in, these events coming back, and just all kinds of different, exciting things.”

The fair will begin Tuesday, Sept. 5 and go until Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Edmonson County Fairgrounds. Admission will be $15 per person, per day, though kids and students will have the chance to purchase a $10 wristband September 8 for unlimited rides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

