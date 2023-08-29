Goodwill Industries of Kentucky holding criminal record expungement clinic

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) – In an effort to remove barriers for individuals with misdemeanors and felonies, an area business is hosting an upcoming expungement clinic.

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will hold the expungement clinic from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Butler County Extension Office. It is open to all Kentucky residents.

An expungement is when a criminal conviction record is erased, destroyed, or sealed from state or federal records. This clinic works with legal aid to create an expungement order that will erase misdemeanor charges and some felony convictions.

Goodwill Industries puts the focus on providing legal and financial assistance to participants in order to remove barriers that occur when an individual’s background check indicates a criminal record. The expungement process will assist in the ability to secure stable employment, housing, and other basic needs.

Those interested in having their records expunged can RSVP here or call 1-877-309-0262.

The clinic will be capped at 50 participants and walk-ins on the day of the event will not be admitted. If you are unable to attend this clinic, check the organization’s website for future expungement clinics.

The Butler County Extension office is located at 102 Parkway Ln., Morgantown, Ky. 42261.

