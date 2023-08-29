Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Joshua Poling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joshua Poling is the owner of Hickory & Oak in downtown Bowling Green. He is a chef who has cultivated his passion working under equally passionate chefs.

“I think not only do chefs put their love and passion into food. I think that now most chefs put it into people also,” Poling said.

The people that he puts his passion in are his staff and the people of the community. Recently, to celebrate the first week of school, he invited every school employee in the county to enjoy free steak dinners at his restaurant.

“He had put out on Facebook that everybody that worked in Warren County Public Schools could come out and get a free steak dinner. I think that he had 3 days where you could go out and do that,” said Lisa Groezinger, Cafeteria Manager at Warren East Middle School.

The restaurant gave away around 800 steaks in celebration of school employees as a way of thanking them for what they do for the community and also in honor of Joshua’s own mother who was a Teacher’s Aide at Cumberland Trace Elementary School.

“I always remember that first week of school and just that level of exhaustion and in her case not only was she a teacher’s aide, she was a parent with two kids in school,” Poling said.

They decided that they would put smiles on the faces of those working in education.

Josh says that an important part of making that mission happen is his 38-member staff.

“He’s also one of the first to jump in when the community is in need of a giving hand so we’re always glad to partner with that and the whole staff stands behind him,” said Cody Anderson, Assistant General Manager and Bar Manager.

His staff has stood behind him in community outreach as well.

“Whether it be tornado relief or feeding the teachers,” Poling said. “We want to be a cornerstone of downtown and we want Hickory & Oak to be a restaurant that all of Bowling Green is very, very proud of.”

Poling was also proud to be able to give back to the educators of Warren County.

“On behalf of me and the entire Hickory & Oak family, it was such an honor to host everybody. We hope everybody has a great school year and we hope to see them again real soon,” he said.

