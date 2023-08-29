Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Joshua Poling

Joshua Poling is the owner of Hickory & Oak and gave away free steak dinners to all school...
Joshua Poling is the owner of Hickory & Oak and gave away free steak dinners to all school employees in Warren County.(Dr. Tracey Young (WCPS))
By William Battle
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joshua Poling is the owner of Hickory & Oak in downtown Bowling Green. He is a chef who has cultivated his passion working under equally passionate chefs.

“I think not only do chefs put their love and passion into food. I think that now most chefs put it into people also,” Poling said.

The people that he puts his passion in are his staff and the people of the community. Recently, to celebrate the first week of school, he invited every school employee in the county to enjoy free steak dinners at his restaurant.

“He had put out on Facebook that everybody that worked in Warren County Public Schools could come out and get a free steak dinner. I think that he had 3 days where you could go out and do that,” said Lisa Groezinger, Cafeteria Manager at Warren East Middle School.

The restaurant gave away around 800 steaks in celebration of school employees as a way of thanking them for what they do for the community and also in honor of Joshua’s own mother who was a Teacher’s Aide at Cumberland Trace Elementary School.

“I always remember that first week of school and just that level of exhaustion and in her case not only was she a teacher’s aide, she was a parent with two kids in school,” Poling said.

They decided that they would put smiles on the faces of those working in education.

Josh says that an important part of making that mission happen is his 38-member staff.

“He’s also one of the first to jump in when the community is in need of a giving hand so we’re always glad to partner with that and the whole staff stands behind him,” said Cody Anderson, Assistant General Manager and Bar Manager.

His staff has stood behind him in community outreach as well.

“Whether it be tornado relief or feeding the teachers,” Poling said. “We want to be a cornerstone of downtown and we want Hickory & Oak to be a restaurant that all of Bowling Green is very, very proud of.”

Poling was also proud to be able to give back to the educators of Warren County.

“On behalf of me and the entire Hickory & Oak family, it was such an honor to host everybody. We hope everybody has a great school year and we hope to see them again real soon,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified
It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash
Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus

Latest News

All aspects of the event were by local people and businesses.
Locals beat the heat with ‘Party Under the Pavilion’ at SOKY Marketplace
As the community grows, the biggest problem has been spectator behavior.
WCPR upgrading security measures to create safer environment for parks visitors
Nikki Turner has used her recovery from addiction to help others facing the same struggles she...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Nikki Turner
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Mammoth Cave to host annual Bat Night on Aug. 26