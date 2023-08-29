Kentuckians in the Red Cross continue efforts in Maui, prepare for Idalia relief

Kentucky's Red Cross continues efforts in Maui
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several agencies are preparing to send supplies and crews to help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida, including the Kentucky Region of the American Red Cross. But 16 Kentuckians are still serving in Hawaii, three weeks after Maui fell victim to one of the deadliest wildfires in American history.

With months - or even years - of recovery ahead, Kentucky Region CEO Steve Cunanan says they each remain hard at work.

“Right now, we have two thousand homes that have either been totally destroyed, or have major damage and are unlivable,” said Cunanan.

He says the group of Kentuckians serving with the agency in Lahaina has more than doubled since we spoke to them on August 17th.

“They’ve been deployed to disasters multiple times.” Cunanan said. “One person has been deployed about 40 times to disasters.”

Despite that experience, he notes they’ve been shocked by what they’re experiencing.

“When you are in other situations, a tornado, a hurricane, you see things you recognize,” said Cunanan. “There is just nothing there anymore.”

Cunanan says these Red Cross workers are bringing supplies, planning temporary shelters, offering monetary support and more. Cunanan has been in his role for the past four years, so he’s seen disasters in this very state where the recovery has taken, and continues to take, years.

“Both the flooding in eastern Kentucky and the tornadoes in western Kentucky,” Cunanan said.

Through those years, Cunanan says they intend to be there alongside the victims.

“We still have a team right now that’s working in long-term recovery [in western Kentucky],” said Cunanan. “So they are working with organizations to provide housing, weather radios, storm shelters...in eastern Kentucky too. So, the same kind of a situation, I think, will play out in Hawaii.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified
It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident
Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash
Joe Denning sitting in the newly named 'Denning Commons'
City of Bowling Green honors City Commissioner Joe W. Denning

Latest News

They offer services for anything from a sprained ankle and the flu to immunizations and...
WKU Health Services now open, ready to help students
Med Center Health will be hosting a 10K outside of Houchens L.T. Smith Stadium on September 23...
Med Center Health hosting 10K September 23
Goodwill Industries International, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Goodwill Industries International,...
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky holding criminal record expungement clinic
Wilma Sue Williams
WCSO: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect believed to be in Bowling Green
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash