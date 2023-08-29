Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are currently investigating an injury accident involving a motorcycle.

It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.

Bowling Green Police told WBKO News that a man was hit while riding a motorcycle and has been airlifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

Police say there will be traffic and portions of road blocked off for accident reconstruction. There’s no timeline on when road will be cleared up.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.