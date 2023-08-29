Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash

By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky (WBKO) - A Morgantown man is in critical condition after a Grayson County crash Saturday, August 26.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Beaver Dam Rd/Doe Hollow Rd. around 9:25 p.m. on the report of an injury crash. 

The initial investigation revealed that Gregory Burden, 39, of Morgantown, was westbound on US 62 when the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating failed to negotiate a curve. 

According to a press release, Burden struck a guard rail and was ejected approximately 60 feet from his bike. 

Two other motorists struck the Harley in the roadway but did not strike Burden. 

The motorcycle operator was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Hospital where he was later transported to UofL Hospital by air ambulance. 

The latest update was that Burden was listed in critical, but stable condition. 

The GCSO was assisted by the Leitchfield Volunteer Fire Department and Grayson County EMS. 

Evidence showed that Burden was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

