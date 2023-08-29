Russellville Independent Schools approve probable cost budget for facility improvements

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - At last week’s school board meeting, the board of Russellville Independents Schools approved the initial process of beginning renovations to four district facilities.

The initial probable cost of the projects is estimated to be around $2 million, however, that figure may fluctuate depending on factors like material.

The projects in the approval are as follows:

Rhea Stadium: A new retaining wall (replacing/repairing deterioration along the existing wall), new field lighting, and ADA Seating/Parking.

Russellville High School and Stevenson Elementary Restroom Renovation: Masonry Wall, new concrete slab, ceramic floor and wall tile, toilet partitions & accessories, new ceiling and painting.

Russellville High School Track Renovation: Rubberized running surface.

Interim Superintendent Kyle Estes says the facelift of these properties will reflect the district’s dedication to quality.

“What you see with your eyes says a lot about what’s going on in the school and we want that to be a reflection of the quality of the academic experience that we’re offering to our students,” Estes said. “So we want that to be reflective of who we are and we’re excited about how those will coincide going forward.”

Bids on these projects are expected to be taken this winter, with projected completion over next summer.

Also passed during the school board meeting was a district writing program designed to improve literacy and communication among students.

“We passed the writing plan which aligns with one of our priorities and it’s research-based,” Estes said. “The writing plan kind of expands beyond the elementary from K through 12 and focuses on vocabulary and those things are essential to develop good readers and good writers because they go hand in hand.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.