WCSO: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect believed to be in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a theft and forgery suspect out of Westmoreland, Tennessee that is now believed to be in Bowling Green.

The office said that Wilma Sue Williams has an active theft and forgery warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-842-1633.

