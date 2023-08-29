WCSO: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect believed to be in Bowling Green

Wilma Sue Williams
Wilma Sue Williams(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a theft and forgery suspect out of Westmoreland, Tennessee that is now believed to be in Bowling Green.

The office said that Wilma Sue Williams has an active theft and forgery warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-842-1633.

