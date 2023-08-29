WKU Health Services now open, ready to help students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With school back in session at WKU, students on campus who may need anything medical while attending school can get it at WKU Health Services provided by Med Center Health.

They offer services for anything from a sprained ankle and the flu to immunizations and physical therapy. They also provide mental health services to the students.

“I do medication management,” Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Miranda Bonner said, “I see a wide variety of mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, and ADHD, bipolar.... and treat those disorders.”

She added that the goal of providing the things they do at WKU Health Services is to help make sure the students have a successful college career.

“College students that are away from home, a lot of them may struggle with being by themselves for the first time ever in their life and may experience loneliness or anxiety or depression,” Bonner said, “Sometimes that means we need to refer them to therapy or sometimes we need to try medication to see if that can help them feel better.”

She adds that things like diet, exercise, sleep, and medication, can also help students be successful. Some of the signs that could indicate a problem, or a potential problem include the student not going to class, not sleeping regularly, and not eating regularly.

“They kind of just failed to meet their obligations with their academics,” Bonner said, ”Their grades fall behind, they tend to fail their courses, and then they just really seem to struggle. They might have to drop out for a semester until they can get back on track.”

WKU Health Services is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

To make an appointment, students need to first call (270)-745-CARE (2273). However, if you are having a physical or mental emergency, you should call 911.

