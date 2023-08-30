5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada

By CTV Network
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALTON, Ontario (CTV Network) - Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after millions of bees fell off a truck and onto the road.

Crews had their hands full with 5 million bees out on the roadway.

Cleanup went on for hours as they worked to contain the bees and apiary boxes that spilled out onto the road.

This happened on Guelph Line, north of Dundas in Halton, Ontario, just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At one point, police were urging drivers to keep their windows closed when passing by and for pedestrians to also avoid the area.

Two hours later, Halton Regional Police posted on social media that a majority of the bees had been cleared and safely collected. Cleanup wrapped up shortly after.

At this point, there is no word on how the truck lost its load of bees.

Police said they were also leaving some of the crates behind for the remaining bees to naturally return to. They are thanking the beekeepers for their overwhelming response and for jumping in to help.

Copyright 2023 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Louisville Road and Kelly Road.
UPDATE: Person flown from scene of injury accident in Warren County
It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash
Wilma Sue Williams
UPDATE: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect arrested, bond posted
Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified

Latest News

KSP release information on shooting that injured BGPD officer
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea launches a missile toward the sea after US flies bombers during drills with South Korea
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to...
Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.
K-9 officer dies from ‘brief illness’ after nearly 10 years of service, sheriff’s office says