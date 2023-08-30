Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for allegedly assaulting an employee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a man at a local business on Aug. 27.

A man entered a business on Russellville Road and attempted to buy a cigar.

When an employee asked for his ID, the man allegedly hit the employee in the face and ran away.

Police say the suspect is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue or black sweatpants, and red shoes.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE.

Click here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

