Daniel Cameron visits Bowling Green, unveils economic principles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, visited Bluegrass Supply Chain in Bowling Green to unveil his economic plans.

Cameron called it his Vision for Prosperity. He said it is a commitment to rewarding hard work and expanding economic opportunities for all citizens. The vision includes 10 economic principles that he said will guide him as Kentucky’s next governor.

“As the son of small business owners who grew up working in a coffee shop, I know the value of work and the right of Kentuckians to enjoy the fruits of their labor,” Cameron said. “In a Cameron Administration, we will reward a culture that respects work, not one that settles for government dependence. We will lift up every Kentuckian who works hard, plays by the rules, and wants to give their children a better life.”

During his campaign stop, Cameron mentioned that small, rural towns in Kentucky are often overlooked when it comes to job growth and economic strength. He said that Beshear’s support of ‘Biden-comics’ is hurting the state’s economy. If elected, Cameron said he plans to fight back against President Joe Biden and Governor Andy Beshear.

”Washington may overlook small-town America, but I will stand up for them. My administration will strengthen workforce programs and improve coordination between state and local leaders so no worker has to leave their community to find a good job,” Cameron said. “I have already mentioned several times that Joe Biden has come after Kentucky families. As Attorney General, while Andy Beshear has stood quiet, I fought back against Biden’s most radical policies and have won.”

Daniel Cameron’s Vision for Prosperity Plan includes the following principles:

Your money belongs to you, not the government.

Work is honorable.

Merit should determine outcomes.

The social safety net shouldn’t be a trap.

Families are the bedrock of society and economic policies should support them.

A strong education system builds a strong economy.

Kentucky should embrace its advantages, not run away from them.

Kentucky should be the best place in America to start and grow a business.

Rural communities deserve support and opportunity.

The state government is the first line of defense against federal overreach.

