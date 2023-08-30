Fall-like Wednesday Forecast

By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 50s later tonight. Skies also stay clear, putting the full moon on bright display. It is the second full moon of the month making it a “blue” moon.

Sky conditions will be perfect to view the second full moon of August.
Sky conditions will be perfect to view the second full moon of August.(David Wolter)

Temperatures on Thursday are only expected to top out around 80 degrees, but the heat is only going to build Friday and into the weekend. With high pressure building, that is really going to limit any chance of rain for at least the next 7 days.

Dry forecast for WKU's home opener this weekend.
Dry forecast for WKU's home opener this weekend.(David Wolter)

The dry weather is a good thing, especially for the Labor Day weekend as folks get ready to grill and kick off the WKU football season.

