Glasgow man charged with sexual abuse of a child

Lawrence K. Helton was arrested at his Glasgow home on Wednesday after Glasgow Police began an...
Lawrence K. Helton was arrested at his Glasgow home on Wednesday after Glasgow Police began an investigation into sexual abuse allegations. Police released this photo.(GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Barren County man was charged Wednesday in connection to an investigation into sexual abuse of a child.

Lawrence K. Helton was charged with first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years old) after Glasgow Police began an investigation. He faces one count of the charge, according to a news release.

Police arrested Helton at his Glasgow home. No other information was provided about the crime or his arrest.

The investigation continues and more charges are pending, police said.

Detective Brian Starnes is handling the case.

