Glasgow man charged with sexual abuse of a child

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A Barren County man was charged Wednesday in connection to an investigation into sexual abuse of a child.

Lawrence K. Helton was charged with first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years old) after Glasgow Police began an investigation. He faces one count of the charge, according to a news release.

Police arrested Helton at his Glasgow home. No other information was provided about the crime or his arrest.

The investigation continues and more charges are pending, police said.

Detective Brian Starnes is handling the case.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.