Hot Rods pitching throws 14 strikeouts as they beat the Tourists 4-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carson Williams blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the sixth inning, pushing the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-23, 62-53) to a 4-3 win over the Asheville Tourists (21-34, 47-69) on Tuesday at McCormick Field.

Asheville began the scoring in the bottom of the first off Bowling Green starter Yoniel Curet. Zach Cole led off with a walk and later scored on an RBI single from Ryan Wrobleski to make it 1-0. Tommy Sacco worked a walk with the bases loaded, increasing the lead to 2-0.

The Tourists scored again against Curet in the bottom of the fourth. John Garcia was hit by a pitch and moved up to second on a balk to put a runner in scoring position. Miguel Palma singled to right, scoring Garcia to make it 3-0.

Bowling Green responded in the top of the sixth off Asheville reliever Deylen Miley. Blake Robertson led off with a walk, while Kamren James and Chandler Simpson notched back-to-back singles to load the bases. Carson Williams lifted a go-ahead grand slam over the right-center field wall to put the Hot Rods up 4-3.

Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten tossed a scoreless ninth, carrying Bowling Green to a 4-3 victory.

Alex Cook (2-0) earned the win, letting up a walk and striking out a career-high seven over 3.1 hitless innings. Miley (2-6) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 4.0 frames. Whitten (7) collected the save, letting up a hit and striking out one during his scoreless ninth.

Bowling Green and Asheville play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 5:35 PM CT. RHP Sean Harney (2-0, 3.29) takes the ball for the Hot Rods, while RHP Tyler Guilfoil (0-1, 4.32) starts for the Tourists.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.