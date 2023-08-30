Hot Rods pitching throws 14 strikeouts as they beat the Tourists 4-3

Hot Rods dominate Tourist in game three 11-1
Hot Rods dominate Tourist in game three 11-1(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carson Williams blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the sixth inning, pushing the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-23, 62-53) to a 4-3 win over the Asheville Tourists (21-34, 47-69) on Tuesday at McCormick Field.

Asheville began the scoring in the bottom of the first off Bowling Green starter Yoniel Curet. Zach Cole led off with a walk and later scored on an RBI single from Ryan Wrobleski to make it 1-0. Tommy Sacco worked a walk with the bases loaded, increasing the lead to 2-0.

The Tourists scored again against Curet in the bottom of the fourth. John Garcia was hit by a pitch and moved up to second on a balk to put a runner in scoring position. Miguel Palma singled to right, scoring Garcia to make it 3-0.

Bowling Green responded in the top of the sixth off Asheville reliever Deylen Miley. Blake Robertson led off with a walk, while Kamren James and Chandler Simpson notched back-to-back singles to load the bases. Carson Williams lifted a go-ahead grand slam over the right-center field wall to put the Hot Rods up 4-3.

Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten tossed a scoreless ninth, carrying Bowling Green to a 4-3 victory.

Alex Cook (2-0) earned the win, letting up a walk and striking out a career-high seven over 3.1 hitless innings. Miley (2-6) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits, a walk, and five strikeouts over 4.0 frames. Whitten (7) collected the save, letting up a hit and striking out one during his scoreless ninth.

Bowling Green and Asheville play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 5:35 PM CT. RHP Sean Harney (2-0, 3.29) takes the ball for the Hot Rods, while RHP Tyler Guilfoil (0-1, 4.32) starts for the Tourists.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified
It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash
Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus

Latest News

WKU Volleyball kicked off the 2023 home slate with a dominating sweep over the Belmont Bruins.
No. 22 WKU sweeps Belmont in first volleyball home match of the season
WKU OC Drew Hollingshead on the offensive line
WKU OC Drew Hollingshead on the offensive line
Volleyball: Greenwood beats Bowling Green 3-1
Greenwood vs Bowling Green - High School Volleyball
WKU Volleyball sweeps Belmont 3-0
WKU beats Belmont in 2023 volleyball home opener