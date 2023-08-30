Kyle Estes named Superintendent of Russellville Independent Schools

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - During a special called board meeting, the Russellville Independent Board of Education named Kyle Estes as the new Superintendent for Russellville Schools.

Estes came to the district as a Math Teacher in January and began serving as the Interim Superintendent for the district in May.

“The opportunity presented itself and I felt like I could make a difference here. Ultimately, that’ll be the goal, making Russellville Independent a better district for students and for our community. And it takes all of us, it will take all of us working together to achieve that,” Estes said.

He comes to the district with experience as both a teacher and superintendent in various districts around the commonwealth and beyond.

“I began my education career as a high school math teacher, and have been involved with the Ohio County school system, with the Owensboro Independent school system, with the Hancock County school system. Then I spent two years in Alaska with the Anchorage Independent School District at Bartlett High School,” Estes said.

The transition from Alaska to Russellville was made easier by the community and their immediate acceptance of him and his family.

He looks forward to the future and says his focus on people drives the philosophy of his vision for the district.

“Ultimately, if we’re valuing people, we’re valuing those that work with us and our students at the same time,” Estes said. “And when we do that we all grow and excel together.”

