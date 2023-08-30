No. 22 WKU sweeps Belmont in first volleyball home match of the season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball kicked off the 2023 home slate with a dominating sweep over the Belmont Bruins. The match saw 13 team service aces and a hitting clip of .409.

WKU is now 22-0 all-time against Belmont.

Fifth-Year Paige Briggs led the way for the Hilltoppers notching 11 kills, four aces, three digs, and a pair of blocks to go along with a .588 hitting clip. Redshirt-sophomore Logan Grevengoed led the way on the defensive front, stuffing four blocks to go along with four kills on the offensive end. Libero Kelsey Brangers made her presence known running all over the court for nine digs. She also recorded a second-best 3 aces.

WKU 3, Belmont 0: 25-7, 25-11, 25-18

SET 1

Following a Belmont serve, Paige Briggs was first to record a kill followed up by a Bruin service error giving the Tops the early 2-0 edge. Leading 4-1, Kelsey Brangers recorded her first ace in Diddle Arena since the 2021 season giving the Tops a 5-1 advantage. Following a Bruin kill, WKU rolled off three straight capped by back-to-back aces from Abby Schaefer forcing Belmont into a timeout. Belmont was first to scratch after the break off a WKU service error but it was all red and white after with the Tops notching six straight taking a 14-3 lead. Grevengoed had a pair of kills and a block in the run. The two traded points until WKU grabbed two straight capped by a Gabby Weihe kill forcing the Bruins into their final timeout, leading 19-6. A block from Izzy Van De Wiele and Kennedy Coyle brought the crowd to their feet, up 24-6. After a Belmont point, Coyle dropped one into no-man’s land giving the Hilltoppers the first set.

SET 2

Belmont was first to strike in set two, thanks to a Hilltopper attack error and an ace, for the early 2-0 lead. Paige Briggs removed any doubt with a pair of aces bringing the team total to seven. After a pair of Bruin errors the Tops had the 6-4 edge. WKU was first to reach double digits following an errant attack and a Paige Briggs kill warranted a Belmont timeout, leading 11-5. Belmont regrouped after the break striking first but Briggs fired one between a pair of defenders for the 12-6 lead. WKU then took five of the next seven capped by a Kaylee Cox kill, up 17-8. The Tops recorded four straight, part of a 9-1 run which forced Belmont into their final time of the set, on top 21-8. Belmont grabbed the first three points out of the break but a service error, block, and an ace made it set point WKU, 24-11. The 14th Belmont attack error of the day gave WKU a commanding 2-0 match lead.

SET 3

Set Three scoring was underway after Paige Briggs slapped one just behind the first Bruin line. Grevengoed’s fourth block of the night gave the Tops a 4-3 advantage. After Belmont had tied the set at five apiece, WKU dialed up three straight forcing a Belmont timeout, up 8-5. Belmont had tied things up at nine following multiple Hilltopper errors. Paige Briggs seventh kill of the night gave the red and white an 11-9 lead. The two swapped points from there until a WKU error and a Belmont ace tied the set at 14 all. Kills from Bauer and Grevengoed brought the lead back to two, 16-14. A Cox kill and a Brangers ace forced the Bruins to call time, up 18-14. The Bruins took the first two out of the stoppage, but the 13th team ace of the match brought the margin back to four, 21-17. A Paige Briggs kill followed by a block gave the Tops match point, 24-18. A two-hit violation on the Bruins gave WKU the victory in their first home match of the season.

WKU will now prepare to travel to Pennsylvania to play in the Penn State Invitational starting on Friday. It’s first match will be Friday morning at 10 a.m. CT against Colgate. That match will be streaming on the Big 10 Network.

