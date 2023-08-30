Preliminary hearing held for Winners Circle murderer, set to appear before grand jury

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A preliminary hearing was held today for David Profitt, the man who confessed to the murder of his girlfriend, Alexandra Hemmann, on Aug. 4.

On Aug. 12, the Bowling Green Police Department was called to 1043 Winners Circle for a welfare check. It was then that they discovered the body of 22-year-old Hemmann, whom Profitt had strangled to death eight days prior.

At today’s preliminary hearing, Detective David Grimsley provided a detailed testimony of the case, and of the day of that welfare check turned investigation.

“Once they arrived there, they met with Alexis Trent and Lauren Carroll, who were requesting that officers checked on their friend,” Grimsley said.

Trent and Carroll told officers that they had been in contact with Hemmann daily since Aug. 3, through texts and Snapchat messages. According to these messages, Hemmann had been taking care of Profitt after surgery at Vanderbilt and was unable to see them in person. However, after a week of no actual phone calls or physical contact with Hemmann, her friends began to worry for her safety.

“So they were starting to worry that this was a bigger issue. They actually called Greenview and then called Vanderbilt to find out if Mr. Profitt was a patient so that they could send a care package,” Grimsley said. “And they found out that he has never been a patient there.”

It was then that the welfare check was called. Once they arrived, they requested that Hemmann’s friends attempt a phone call. Once it was sent to voicemail, officers instructed Carroll and Trent to use their spare key to enter the apartment. Once inside, officers discovered Hemmann’s body, already in a state of decay. It was then that Hemmann’s friends received a Snapchat message from her account that read:

“I’m sorry, I’ve been trying to rest. Not easy with nurses coming in off and on, lol. I’m ok, I promise. He’s doing good.”

Hemmann’s vehicle was located near Indianapolis shortly after officers discovered her body. Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Profitt, which was executed by police in Fishers, Indiana.

Profitt was located and arrested at a Top Golf in Fishers, with Bowling Green Police arriving at the jail later to interview him.

“I read him the Miranda Warning, he stated that he understood his rights and agreed to speak with me, and he ultimately confessed to strangling Ms. Hemmann to her death and then taking her car and driving to Indianapolis where he got a hotel room,” Grimsley said.

After eight days of posing as Hemmann to her friends and family via text messages, Profitt was extradited back to Bowling Green. He is charged with murder and theft of a vehicle over $1,000.

Judge Kimberly Geoghegan found sufficient evidence to bring Profitt before a grand jury in the coming weeks. Bowling Green Police say at that point, additional charges and more grim evidence will be brought forward.

