Quas-what? Locals celebrating Barren County’s 225th birthday next weekend

This historical marker is planted in downtown Glasgow in the Barren County Courthouse lawn and...
This historical marker is planted in downtown Glasgow in the Barren County Courthouse lawn and details the founding of the county in 1798. Locals are soon to celebrate the 225th birthday of the county.(BRENNAN CRAIN/WBKO News)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A tongue twister of a celebration is just a handful of days away as Barren County celebrates its 225th birthday.

The Barren County Quasquibicentennial Committee met for its twenty-eighth time Wednesday afternoon to finalize plans for the birthday bash. The events are on tap for Sept. 7-10 and have been under planning for more than a year.

“We’re trying to bring together the whole county,” said Jessie Crabtree, chairperson of the Barren County Quasquibicentennial Committee. “It’s not just one part. We have included Park City, Cave City and Glasgow, of course.”

The county has often celebrated itself, holding a bicentennial celebration in 1998 and a sesquicentennial celebration in 1948. The latter event garnered a crowd in downtown Glasgow of more than 20,000 people.

Crabtree said she loves history and wanted to find a way to bring the whole community together.

“It’s just a crazy, busy world and people don’t have times to go to meetings, so we’ve got many of the businesses and churches and organizations and clubs,” she said. “We’re counting on them, and they’ll come through.”

The weekend of events opens the evening of Thursday, Sept. 7 with a welcome and opening ceremony. Several people such as area, state and federal government leaders, students and community members are expected to be there.

The oldest church, man and woman and longest married couple will also be recognized with awards. Businesses around the community are urged to decorate their storefronts for an award, too.

“We will consider it a success if everyone’s smiling and happy and thankful and everybody had time to be together,” Crabtree said.

A parade will trek through Cave City on Friday evening from 6 to 8. Locals bands will face off in a “Battle of the Bands” event that same night at the Cave Area Conference Center from 7 to 10.

Saturday is packed with several events ranging from a free community pancake breakfast in front of Glasgow City Hall to cornhole tournaments and antique tractor and engine show. A fireworks display in Glasgow at Fort Williams will end the day at 9 p.m.

Event organizers said Sunday will be devoted to family and church events. A community picnic on the Barren County Courthouse lawn is slated from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Barren County Quasquibicentennial celebration is set to end Sunday, Sept. 10 with the sealing of a time capsule. The event will happen at 5 p.m. somewhere near downtown, Crabtree said.

For a complete list of events and more information, visit the Barren County Quasiquibicentennial Celebration on Facebook.

