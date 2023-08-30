Rand Paul hosts 2023 U.S. Service Academy Information Fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Senator Rand Paul hosted the 2023 Fall Service Academy Information Fair for students in Bowling Green.

He spoke to students and parents about applying for U.S. Service academies and the process it takes to get into them.

With his role as a senator, Paul is able to nominate students to attend these reputable academies across the country.

“The kids have to be nominated by someone in the Senate or the House. We work with the academies and then the academy looks at the transcripts.” Paul said. “Looks at their entry scores, ACT, their GPA, and then the academies also take into account sports activities or music or some kind of extracurricular activities.”

Multiple academies were in attendance for the fair, such as West Point Military Academy, Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, and the WKU Army ROTC.

