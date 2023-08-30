Rand Paul hosts 2023 U.S. Service Academy Information Fair

The presentation of colors being presented before the fair begins
The presentation of colors being presented before the fair begins(WBKO)
By Thomas Paden
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Senator Rand Paul hosted the 2023 Fall Service Academy Information Fair for students in Bowling Green.

He spoke to students and parents about applying for U.S. Service academies and the process it takes to get into them.

With his role as a senator, Paul is able to nominate students to attend these reputable academies across the country.

“The kids have to be nominated by someone in the Senate or the House. We work with the academies and then the academy looks at the transcripts.” Paul said. “Looks at their entry scores, ACT, their GPA, and then the academies also take into account sports activities or music or some kind of extracurricular activities.”

Multiple academies were in attendance for the fair, such as West Point Military Academy, Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, and the WKU Army ROTC.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified
It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash
Accident
One dead in fatal collision in Grayson County
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus

Latest News

It happened at the intersection of Louisville Road and Kelly Road.
UPDATE: Roadway reopens after injury accident in Warren County
Both fawns were born underweight and dehydrated.
Orphaned deer fawns found last week die despite rehabilitation efforts
The orphaned deer fawns that came into the care of Wild 4 Life KY last week have passed away...
Orphaned deer fawns found last week die despite rehabilitation efforts
The board of Russellville Independents Schools approved the initial process of beginning...
Russellville Independent Schools approve probable cost budget for facility improvements