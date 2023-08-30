UPDATE: Roadway reopens after injury accident in Warren County

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and EMS are currently on the scene of an injury accident involving multiple vehicles.

The accident caused traffic, as the roadway was blocked for a few hours. As of 7:48 p.m., the roadway is back open.

Very few details on the crash are available at this time. We will update this story as more details become available.

