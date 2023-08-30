Teams from Kentucky Electric Coops head to Florida to help with relief

Kentucky crews are heading South to help during the storm.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida, the state’s Gulf Coast is already getting hit, and this will just be the start.

“We’ve been through hurricanes before. We know what kind of damage to expect. But we have to make sure the crews we have and the equipment they have is well suited to be able to respond to the areas that will be hit. For instance, if an area has a big storm surge in flooding, you have to make sure you have a vehicle that can handle the terrain after a storm surge comes through. In some cases crews might even be in boats,” said Joe Arnold, with the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives.

Arnold said linemen and women from eight different Kentucky Electric Coops are loading their gear and heading south first thing Wednesday morning. They may need to replace broken poles, or downed wires. Whatever they’re tasked with, they’ll be helping crews who just helped us a few months ago.

“Don’t forget, some of the same areas where are crews will be heading Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday of this week are coops who sent help to Kentucky during the windstorm in March and the ice storm prior to that,” Arnold said.

As they expect millions of people to lose power, Matt Daley’s team with Emergency Disaster Services is heading to Florida to set up base camps for the utility companies.

“We know that we’re going to be needed. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when and where and we want to be in a good position so we can respond quickly,” said Daley.

Crews are leaving their families for days, heading into the unknown that this storm will bring. And, like always, they’d do it again

“They do the hard work. But once they get this in the blood, they’re able to help people. And see the net results there of actually getting people’s lives energized again, they say they can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Arnold said.

Arnold said coops make sure work in their areas is taken care of first. And if needed, more crews will be sent to help throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Louisville Road and Kelly Road.
UPDATE: Person flown from scene of injury accident in Warren County
It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash
Wilma Sue Williams
UPDATE: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect arrested, bond posted
Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified

Latest News

Louisville Rd Crash
Louisville Road Closed due to Multi-Vehicle Accident
Those who knew Morgan say they hope she is remembered most for her bright attitude and love of...
WKU holds vigil for Ayanna Morgan; alleged shooter still unfound
“We are opening a new office. There is a space being renovated for us and the good news is that...
Sen. Rand Paul says new Bowling Green office to open following downtown fire
Josh Poling treated every school employee in Warren County to a free steak dinner at his...
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Joshua Poling
Rand Paul spoke to students and parents about applying for U.S. Service Academies during the...
Sen. Rand Paul hosts U.S. Service Academy information fair in Bowling Green