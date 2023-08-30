This week’s JA People of Action is Ben Howard

This week’s JA People of Action is Ben Howard
This week’s JA People of Action is Ben Howard(This week’s JA People of Action is Ben Howard)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
This week’s JA People of Action is Ben Howard

This week’s JA People of Action is Ben Howard, Loan Officer for First Southern National Bank, who is also a Junior Achievement Board member and active volunteer.  Ben’s favorite thing about JA is “the energy, inspiration and motivation he receives from having the opportunity to engage, learn from, and interact with our community’s youth.”  Ben also said, “There is an irresistible force in youth - they have no pretense.  They have a sense of wonder and a desire to move forward and become their best selves.  Witnessing this power of potential has transformed me.  I’m becoming different myself, and a burning desire to participate and to share in the ‘becoming’”.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Louisville Road and Kelly Road.
UPDATE: Person flown from scene of injury accident in Warren County
Wilma Sue Williams
UPDATE: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect arrested, bond posted
It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash
Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified

Latest News

The Kentucky Virtual Academy (KY VA) has just opened for its first year as a fully online K...
Kentucky’s first fully online public school opens for first year
They offer services for anything from a sprained ankle and the flu to immunizations and...
WKU Health Services now open, ready to help students
On this week’s edition of Poppy’s Field Trip, Matt Stephens takes us to North Butler Elementary.
Poppy’s Field Trip visits North Butler Elementary
The fundraiser takes 10% from a la carte fry sales and donates them to local school districts.
Local McDonald’s gives back to teachers with ‘Fries for Supplies’ Fundraiser