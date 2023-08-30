This week’s JA People of Action is Ben Howard

This week’s JA People of Action is Ben Howard, Loan Officer for First Southern National Bank, who is also a Junior Achievement Board member and active volunteer. Ben’s favorite thing about JA is “the energy, inspiration and motivation he receives from having the opportunity to engage, learn from, and interact with our community’s youth.” Ben also said, “There is an irresistible force in youth - they have no pretense. They have a sense of wonder and a desire to move forward and become their best selves. Witnessing this power of potential has transformed me. I’m becoming different myself, and a burning desire to participate and to share in the ‘becoming’”.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.