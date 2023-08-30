Warren County Hollow Riders complete first race of the 2023 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County composite 6th-12th grade mountain biking team traveled to Lexington to compete in race #1 of it’s league’s 2023 race series this past Sunday.

The Hollow Riders brought 14 riders from numerous county schools and homeschool associations to compete. The Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League’s first race was held at Veterans Park and contained 4.5 miles of flowy singletrack through woods, rocky creek crossing and root infested hills. Over 200 racers from across the state were in attendance for the event.

Warren County high school racers accumulated 1969 points placing the team in 5th place out of 14 heading into race two. Individual high school accomplishments included Herschel Brown placing 2nd in the varsity boys division, Cole Schmidt and Mason Hutsell placing in the top 10 in the boys JV division and Owen Duvall placing in the top 10 in the boys Sophomore division. Wade Massey, Patrick Soto, Bella Kroutil and Brayden Bowers representing Warren East, Beacon Academy, Kroutil Academy and South Warren all finished their races with strong overall times. Of honorable mention was Bella Kroutil finishing her race and beating the time cutoff even though she had a flat tire in lap 1 of 3.

Warren County middle schoolers had an especially strong showing. Tanner Kroutil represented the team’s 6th graders, finishing in 1st and obtaining the state’s leader jersey for the 6th grade boys division. Aidan Kroutil came in 2nd in the 8th grade boys division. Drakes Creek Middle Schoolers all gained the podium with Kade Kasprisin in 3rd in the 7th grade boys division, Callie Richey with 2nd in the 7th grade girls division and Bradley Knapp in 1st in the 8th grade boys division.

The Hollow Riders will continue their KICL race series at Land Between the Lakes at Bo Beckett Memorial Trail on Sept 10th .

