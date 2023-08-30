Warren County Hollow Riders complete first race of the 2023 season

Bradley Knapp and Aidan Kroutil representing the Hollow Riders at KICL Race #1
Bradley Knapp and Aidan Kroutil representing the Hollow Riders at KICL Race #1(Scott Duvall)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County composite 6th-12th grade mountain biking team traveled to Lexington to compete in race #1 of it’s league’s 2023 race series this past Sunday.

The Hollow Riders brought 14 riders from numerous county schools and homeschool associations to compete. The Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League’s first race was held at Veterans Park and contained 4.5 miles of flowy singletrack through woods, rocky creek crossing and root infested hills. Over 200 racers from across the state were in attendance for the event.

Warren County high school racers accumulated 1969 points placing the team in 5th place out of 14 heading into race two. Individual high school accomplishments included Herschel Brown placing 2nd in the varsity boys division, Cole Schmidt and Mason Hutsell placing in the top 10 in the boys JV division and Owen Duvall placing in the top 10 in the boys Sophomore division. Wade Massey, Patrick Soto, Bella Kroutil and Brayden Bowers representing Warren East, Beacon Academy, Kroutil Academy and South Warren all finished their races with strong overall times. Of honorable mention was Bella Kroutil finishing her race and beating the time cutoff even though she had a flat tire in lap 1 of 3.

Warren County middle schoolers had an especially strong showing. Tanner Kroutil represented the team’s 6th graders, finishing in 1st and obtaining the state’s leader jersey for the 6th grade boys division. Aidan Kroutil came in 2nd in the 8th grade boys division. Drakes Creek Middle Schoolers all gained the podium with Kade Kasprisin in 3rd in the 7th grade boys division, Callie Richey with 2nd in the 7th grade girls division and Bradley Knapp in 1st in the 8th grade boys division.

The Hollow Riders will continue their KICL race series at Land Between the Lakes at Bo Beckett Memorial Trail on Sept 10th .

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the intersection of Louisville Road and Kelly Road.
UPDATE: Person flown from scene of injury accident in Warren County
Wilma Sue Williams
UPDATE: Tennessee theft, forgery suspect arrested, bond posted
It happened near the Marathon Minit Mart on Nashville Road and Dishman Lane.
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle accident
Morgantown man in critical condition after Grayson County crash
Crews retrieved the body from the river within an hour of initiating the search Sunday morning....
UPDATE: Body recovered from Barren River identified

Latest News

Hot Rods dominate Tourist in game three 11-1
Hot Rods pitching throws 14 strikeouts as they beat the Tourists 4-3
WKU Volleyball kicked off the 2023 home slate with a dominating sweep over the Belmont Bruins.
No. 22 WKU sweeps Belmont in first volleyball home match of the season
WKU OC Drew Hollingshead on the offensive line
WKU OC Drew Hollingshead on the offensive line
Volleyball: Greenwood beats Bowling Green 3-1
Greenwood vs Bowling Green - High School Volleyball